BGSU, Huntington Center will host 2025 NCAA ice hockey championship regional
The game will be one of the four regionals played in the championship series.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Frozen Four will be heading to the Buckeye State in 2025. The NCAA announced Wednesday that Bowling Green State University would play host to one of the four regional games for the Men’s Division 1 Ice Hockey Championships. The game itself will be played at the Huntington Center in Toledo.
The championship game in 2025 will take place in St. Louis, Missouri.
