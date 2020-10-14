BGSU, Huntington Center will host 2025 NCAA ice hockey championship regional

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Frozen Four will be heading to the Buckeye State in 2025. The NCAA announced Wednesday that Bowling Green State University would play host to one of the four regional games for the Men’s Division 1 Ice Hockey Championships. The game itself will be played at the Huntington Center in Toledo.

The game will be one of the four regionals played in the championship series, with four of the nation’s top 16 teams making their way to Toledo for a chance to move on to the Frozen Four.

The championship game in 2025 will take place in St. Louis, Missouri.

Future championship sites announced for the Frozen Four!



𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 Tampa, FL

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 Saint Paul, MN

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 St. Louis, MO

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 Las Vegas, NV



— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) October 14, 2020

