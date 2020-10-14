Advertisement

Bryan residents help fund new city amphitheater

For over a decade investors in Bryan donated money to give back their city, all while not knowing what their funds would ultimately create.
For over a decade investors in Bryan donated money to give back their city, all while not knowing what their funds would ultimately create.
For over a decade investors in Bryan donated money to give back their city, all while not knowing what their funds would ultimately create.(Jack Bassett)
By Jack Bassett
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Since 2005 members of the Bryan community have given monthly donations to “The 2020 Group”.

“It was really kind of an inspirational idea of let’s doing some big but we don’t know what it is," said investor Kirk Vashaw.

“The 2020 Group” is made up of local residents working together to save money to create a long-lasting way to give back to the city of Bryan.

“It was at least 12 years that I had been involved, and every month we would put in additional money," said Vashaw. “It just does show just a little bit of money over a long period of time, from a large group of people can add up to a lot."

On Wednesday afternoon investors got the chance to see the results of their efforts with a dedication and ribbon cutting of the Fountain City Amphitheater, located in Rec Park.

Investors stand on stage for the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Fountain City Amphitheater, located in Rec Park.
Investors stand on stage for the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Fountain City Amphitheater, located in Rec Park.(Jack Bassett)

The decision to build the $426,000 amphitheater came from community input received by the 2020 group.

“The project 2020 group really challenged the community and said give us your ideas, what do you want, what does the city of Bryan need, what would you have value for?, said Bryan Area Foundation President Amy Miller.

The Bryan Area Foundation and funding from the State of Ohio assisted Project 2020 with funding the amphitheater. After two years of construction, the theater’s first show is this Saturday.

“We’re just really excited for one it brings to the community it will be a chance for us to gather safely, socially distanced, outdoors, but also enjoy a concert together," said Amy Miller.

Christian musician Matt Hammmitt will be the first performer to debut on the Fountain City Amphitheater Stage with admission free to the public.
Christian musician Matt Hammmitt will be the first performer to debut on the Fountain City Amphitheater Stage with admission free to the public.(Jack Bassett)

Grammy-nominated Christian musician Matt Hammitt will take the stage at 7:00 P.M.

Investors with the 2020 campaign explain obviously they never expected 2020 to look the way it does, but they’re glad their long-standing campaign can give back in a year unlike any other.

“I do think it’s neat that we happened to pick an outdoor amphitheater so that when we open it in the midst of coronavirus it’s the perfect venue because if it had been an indoor facility we wouldn’t have been able to do anything, so I guess it was just destined to be," said Vashaw.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Vote

Local Democrats demand investigation into Lucas County absentee ballot delays

Updated: moments ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Politicians and the Board of Elections want to know why ballots weren’t mailed out until eight days after they were allowed by Ohio law.

News

Investigators looking into 10 fires set in 3 days at Toledo mobile home park

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Christina Williams
Investigators look into 10 arsons at the Liberty Mobile Home Court.

News

‘Sensory paths’ touted as vital for learning during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Many students in our area are adjusting in classrooms after spending months learning remotely.For safety reasons, schools are limiting social interactions which can be tough for kids with short attention spans or kids with high anxiety.Dorr Elementary installed a sensory path to help.

News

TPD receives $80,000 grant for enhanced enforcement events

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alexis Means
New federal grant will help TPD keep the streets safe

Latest News

College

BGSU, Huntington Center will host 2025 NCAA ice hockey championship regional

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The game will be one of the four regionals played in the championship series.

News

“Senior trick-or-treating” at Fleitz Pumpkin Farm in Oregon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
There are few things finer than fresh cider and donuts on a crisp fall day -- and for some lucky seniors in Oregon, their day was made even sweeter.

News

Potential changes for Sylvania elementary students

Updated: 2 hours ago
A decision could also be made this week for junior high and high school students

News

Changes could be on the way for elementary students in Sylvania

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
If certain criteria are met, the students will have in-person learning four days a week starting October 26th

News

New federal grant will help TPD keep the streets safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
New federal grant will help TPD keep the streets safe

News

Conant Street restriping begins Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The process, which will make Conant one lane each way with a center turn lane, is expected to take several days.