Advertisement

Changes could be on the way for elementary students in Sylvania

If certain criteria are met, the students will have in-person learning four days a week starting October 26th
(WTVG)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Districts around the region have handled in-person learning a lot of different ways during the pandemic. The Sylvania School District has announced a potential change for its youngest students.

If Lucas County remains within the district’s so-called green threshold in the next couple of weeks, Sylvania elementary students will go back to class four days a week, starting October 26. The green threshold is essentially the safe zone based on the school’s own formula,

The district outlined the detailed criteria for making that happen in an email sent to elementary parents Wednesday. Cara Kantlehner has three children who attend Sylvania.

“I think they will be so excited, and I will be slightly excited. The kids need the social aspect of being back in class. I think it is great we took precautions, and are slowly easing back into things. I think they’ve handled things very well,” says Cara.

To see the letter in its entirety, click here.

Like the elementaries, the junior and senior high schools are operating on hybrid plans right now. According to the district, potential changes for those students could be released later this week.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New federal grant will help TPD keep the streets safe

Updated: 28 minutes ago
New federal grant will help TPD keep the streets safe

News

Conant Street restriping begins Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The process, which will make Conant one lane each way with a center turn lane, is expected to take several days.

News

Toledo selected to participate in Bloomberg Philanthropies program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The program will help cities confront budget crises while strengthening their commitment to equity in the wake of COVID-19.

Your Vote

Absentee ballots on the way to more than 55,000 Lucas County voters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Election officials reminded voters that the USPS estimates that any mail will take about 5-7 days from pick up to delivery.

Latest News

News

Edgerton man dies after Tuesday night crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. about two miles west of Bryan.

News

UT asking for help “Refueling the Rockets”

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The athletics department is looking at a $4-6 million revenue drop.

Coronavirus

COVID testing site available in Findlay

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Pop-up site available from 3-7 p.m. today at the Marion Township House.

News

UT asking for help in "Refueling the Rockets"

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Sylvania Teachers Rally

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Sylvania teachers rally to be included in school board decisions

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The teacher’s union president says there’s been a lack of communication in the district