Changes could be on the way for elementary students in Sylvania

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Districts around the region have handled in-person learning a lot of different ways during the pandemic. The Sylvania School District has announced a potential change for its youngest students.

If Lucas County remains within the district’s so-called green threshold in the next couple of weeks, Sylvania elementary students will go back to class four days a week, starting October 26. The green threshold is essentially the safe zone based on the school’s own formula,

The district outlined the detailed criteria for making that happen in an email sent to elementary parents Wednesday. Cara Kantlehner has three children who attend Sylvania.

“I think they will be so excited, and I will be slightly excited. The kids need the social aspect of being back in class. I think it is great we took precautions, and are slowly easing back into things. I think they’ve handled things very well,” says Cara.

To see the letter in its entirety, click here.

Like the elementaries, the junior and senior high schools are operating on hybrid plans right now. According to the district, potential changes for those students could be released later this week.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.