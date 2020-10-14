Advertisement

Conant Street restriping begins Monday

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee will begin restriping Conant Street on Monday.

The city said it will result in reducing Conant to one lane each way, with a center turn lane.

The process will take several days to complete. In a social media post, the city said to “be prepared for delays, and please drive safely and be mindful that increased commute times could result.”

Monday, October 19, the City of Maumee will begin restriping Conant Street. This will result in reducing Conant Street...

Posted by The City of Maumee, Ohio on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

