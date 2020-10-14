Conant Street restriping begins Monday

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee will begin restriping Conant Street on Monday.

The city said it will result in reducing Conant to one lane each way, with a center turn lane.

The process will take several days to complete. In a social media post, the city said to “be prepared for delays, and please drive safely and be mindful that increased commute times could result.”

