Conant Street restriping begins Monday
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee will begin restriping Conant Street on Monday.
The city said it will result in reducing Conant to one lane each way, with a center turn lane.
The process will take several days to complete. In a social media post, the city said to “be prepared for delays, and please drive safely and be mindful that increased commute times could result.”
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.