COVID hits Lucas Co. BoE, early voting will not be affected

Lucas County Board of Elections
Lucas County Board of Elections(WTVG)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections will close its main office from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday, due to a positive COVID-19 test of an employee there.

While the office located at One Government Center will be closed, the BoE stressed in a Facebook post Wednesday that the employee “does not work at the Early Vote Center, and early voting will not be affected in any way.”

They added that the temporary closure will not affect the processing of absentee ballots and absentee ballot applications.

The Lucas County Board of Elections main office will be closed from 8:30am until 12:30pm, tomorrow October 15, 2020. ...

Posted by The Lucas County Board of Elections on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

