FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A COVID-19 no-cost testing site is available in Findlay from 3-7 p.m. today at the Marion Township House, 16003 State Route 568.

No appointment is needed, and a provider’s referral is not needed, either. Quantities may be limited.

More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.