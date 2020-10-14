‘Sensory paths’ touted as vital for learning during the pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many students in our area are adjusting in classrooms after spending months learning remotely.

For safety reasons, schools are limiting social interactions which can be tough for kids with short attention spans or kids with high anxiety.

Dorr Elementary installed a sensory path to help. Students didn’t get a chance to fully use it because of the pandemic, but now it’s more crucial than ever.

“This is going to be an outstanding year for this because we have little friends, with wearing the masks, and not being able to move as freely as we have in the past," Principal Cheri Copeland-Shull. "It’s a great opportunity for a staff member to bring them out to this area, kind of re-align them and re-orient themselves and to utilize this.”

Students can take a brain break and have fun on the course. They can check out the numbers, the alphabet, all while getting the wiggles out.

“I don’t think we realize that just taking that two or three minutes can really make a positive impact for the next 15-20 minutes. There is a noticeable improvement in their learning.”

Social distancing in schools limits the interactions kids can have, even recess doesn’t seem normal to most.

“It’s an opportunity for them to come to this space, re-align themselves, and to get back and ready for learning because that’s our main goal is learning.”

The school hopes to expand the sensory path to include older students in the future.

