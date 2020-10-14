Advertisement

Edgerton man dies after Tuesday night crash

(WTAP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Williams County man is dead after a one-car crash Tuesday night two miles west of Bryan.

James L. Karcher, 65, of Edgerton, was eastbound on County Road D around 9:35 p.m. Karcher failed to stop at a stop sign at State Route 576, striking a guardrail and going down an embankment before hitting a utility pole and coming to rest in a yard.

Karcher was transported to a Williams County hospital before being transported by air ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he died from his injuries early Wednesday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Karcher was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities say impairment is believed to be a factor.

