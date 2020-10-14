Advertisement

Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccinations

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Facebook says it will ban ads on its platform that discourage vaccinations — with an exception carved out for advocacy ads about government vaccine policies.

The company already bans ads about vaccine “hoaxes,” such as the false idea that vaccinations cause autism. The latest policy expands the ban to ads that discourage vaccines for any reason.

But Facebook also said Tuesday that ads that “advocate for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines” — including a COVID-19 vaccine — will still be allowed. These ads will still have to be approved by the company as political advertisements and include a “paid for by” label on who is funding them.

And unpaid posts by people or groups that discourage vaccinations will also still be allowed — the new policy only includes paid advertisements.

The social network said it will also run an information campaign encouraging people to get their flu shots this year.

Facebook has taken other steps to try to stop the spread of vaccine and coronavirus-related misinformation on its platform. Last year, it said it would begin hiding groups and pages that spread misinformation about vaccinations from the search function of its site.

Since the pandemic began, the company has tightened its rules around COVID-related misinformation. For instance, it promotes articles that debunk COVID-19 misinformation, of which there are thousands, on a new information center called “Get The Facts.” It also bans what it deems “dangerous” misinformation about the virus and has removed posts by President Donald Trump under this policy.

Some experts were skeptical about the move.

Facebook is addressing the anti-vaxxers of 2014 and 2015 and not the anti-vaxxers of 2020, said David A. Broniatowski, an associate professor at George Washington University’s school of engineering and applied science who has published several studies on vaccine misinformation.

Broniatowski published a study in 2019 that found that the majority of anti-vaccine misinformation being pushed in advertisements on Facebook were coming from two groups, including one led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a California-based organization called Stop Mandatory Vaccination.

“Facebook by banning anti-vaccine ads is probably not banning more than half of the ads,” he said. “I understand where they are coming from that they want to promote civil engagement but at the same time, if their intention is to reduce the amount of anti-vaccine misinformation, they are not addressing the largest source of that misinformation.”

__

Associated Press Writer Beatrice Dupuy contributed to this story from New York.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fla. teen’s face slashed in random attack while walking home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WESH Staff
Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their home surveillance cameras to see if there’s video of the suspect.

National

Police searching for unknown suspect who slashed Fla. teen in face

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their home surveillance cameras to see if there’s video of the suspect.

National

FBI agent reveals details about monthslong investigation into Whitmer kidnapping plot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Prosecutors say the 13 suspects were reportedly angry at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam over their coronavirus shutdowns.

News

Sylvania Teachers Rally

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

National

Babysitter accused of leaving 8-month-old girl in Conn. dumpster after stabbing mother

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WFSB Staff
The babysitter faces several charges after she allegedly assaulted the baby's mother then abandoned the little girl in the dumpster.

National

Baby recovering after babysitter allegedly abandoned her in Conn. dumpster

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The babysitter faces several charges after she allegedly assaulted the baby's mother then abandoned the little girl in the dumpster.

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

News

Sylvania teachers rally to be included in school board decisions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The teacher’s union president says there’s been a lack of communication in the district

News

Family has unanswered questions following an incident on a TARTA’s TARPS bus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Chirgott remained on the bus for six hours and for approximately two hours he was left alone in the bus in the TARPS garage. Chirgott then called his mother Kay and she came to pick him up. He was safe but Kay has many questions that she says have gone unanswered by TARTA.

News

Steve Chirgott and his family still have questions left unanswered from TARTA.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Steve Chirgott and his family still have questions left unanswered from TARTA.