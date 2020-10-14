Advertisement

Family has unanswered questions following an incident on a TARTA’s TARPS bus

Son with Down syndrome was left on bus by himself on August 13
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On August 13, 25-year-old Steve Chirgott took one of TARTA’s paratransit busses from his home in Sylvania and was supposed to be dropped off at Lott Industries where he worked. That did not happen. In fact, Chirgott remained on the bus for six hours and for approximately two hours he was left alone in the bus in the TARPS garage. Chirgott then called his mother Kay and she came to pick him up. He was safe but Kay has many questions that she says have gone unanswered by TARTA.

“[Steve] will not be taking TARPS anymore,” Kay said.

When asked what would have to happen for her to feel comfortable to put him back on a TARPS bus Kay said, “I don’t know at this time.”

In order to bring more attention to this incident, Steve’s friends decided to show him support. The I-Dance group performed in the TARPS location parking lot Tuesday. Several TARTA employees, including CEO Kim Dunham watched on.

Kay said, “I have dotted all my i’s and crossed all my t’s but there is a brick wall between TARTA and me. We have gotten no information. They will not tell us anything. I don’t know why. I would like to know.”

Kay was told by TARTA that the driver who left Steve on the bus has been fired but she wants to make sure there are protocols in place so this doesn’t happen again to anyone else.

“We do have the latest technology on our TARPS vehicles so we have constant communication with the drivers and the station office. We do know how many passengers are getting on an off and we want the community to have that level of trust and assurance with us,” TARTA Communications Officer Laura Koprowski said.

Exactly two months after the incident the Chirgott family said they do not have that trust in TARTA.

TARTA said they have conducted additional training with their drivers since the incident.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sylvania teachers rally to be included in school board decisions

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The teacher’s union president says there’s been a lack of communication in the district

News

Steve Chirgott and his family still have questions left unanswered from TARTA.

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Steve Chirgott and his family still have questions left unanswered from TARTA.

News

Toledo Humane Society investigates dog allegedly thrown from a balcony

Updated: 3 hours ago
Toledo Humane Society investigates dog allegedly thrown from a balcony

News

'Voices’ aims to connect communities of color with police

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
It’s a program of the African American Legacy Project. It was sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

Latest News

News

Lucas County COVID-19 cases starting to spike

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Lucas County COVID cases are up. In fact, over the last week and a half, Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski D.P.H. says cases of Corona Virus have doubled. The area had been seeing an average of 22 new cases of COVID-19 a day and now it’s hovering upwards of 40 new cases a day.

News

Deet’s BBQ gives back to Oregon baker

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
October marks Disability Employment Awareness Month, and Deet’s BBQ in Oregon is proud to employ one man, serving up smiles through sweets.

News

Voices project

Updated: 4 hours ago
Local law enforcement leaders had recorded conversations with emerging leaders of the African American community

News

Toledo Humane Society investigates dog allegedly thrown from a balcony

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Toledo Humane Society investigates dog allegedly thrown from a balcony

News

Lucas County COVID-19 Cases Going Up - clipped version

Updated: 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Cases in Lucas County are nearly doubling in the last week and a half.

News

Drama at Toledo City Council meeting as members choose to table vote on police vehicles

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Some members accused others of backhandedly trying to “defund the police.”