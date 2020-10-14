Advertisement

Investigators looking into 10 fires set in 3 days at Toledo mobile home park

By Christina Williams
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Investigative Unit (FIU) is looking into a string of fires at Toledo mobile home parks.

The latest fires happened last week at the Liberty Mobile Home Park at 2410 Nebraska. According to firefighters, there were a total of 10 fires set last week. Many of them were smaller. A resident of the park, Gannett Morgan, was arrested and charged with arson. Investigators tell 13abc they believe she is linked to 7 of the fires, but 3 others, including a fire that destroyed a trailer in the mobile home park, are still under investigation.

Residents in the park say they are concerned about the fires but do not know who is responsible for the crime. 13abc stopped by the Liberty Mobile Home park and after talking with a landscaper and multiple tenants, they said they didn’t know who owned the property. The park is managed by “Take A Look real estate brokers” out of Columbus but the owner is hidden behind an LLC.

An employee, who lives on site, says he doesn’t know who is responsible for making sure things are done correctly and trailers are fixed. The 13abc I-team tracked down the owner of “Take A Look real estate brokers," Theresa Barron. She tells 13abc that the company took over management of the property back in January. The company is replacing Jaftak, which managed the company for years. Barron says when “Take A Look” took the job they were left with a “hot mess.”

The management company is condemning the fires and Barron tells 13abc she is working to get the park back in a good place, one where tenants feel safe and have a nice space to live.

Liberty mobile homes are the second trailer park in Toledo linked to suspicious fires. Since January, there have been four suspicious fires at the Bel-Aire mobile home park as well. That trailer park is also on Nebraska and was once managed by JafTak. At this point, it’s unclear if the fires at Bel-Aire and Liberty mobile home park are related. Investigators say they are exploring everything and looking for a possible connection.

If you have any information, call the Toledo Fire Investigative Unit.

