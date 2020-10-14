Local Democrats demand investigation into Lucas County absentee ballot delays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local election officials and politicians are raising major questions about a Cleveland company contracted to print and mail absentee ballots to tens of thousands of Lucas County residents. On Wednesday, the Lucas County Board of Elections announced that just over 55,000 of the more than 68,000 ballots requested by Lucas County voters had been printed and mailed by Midwest Direct, a full eight days after Ohio election rules allowed them to be sent out.

LaVera Scott, Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections, says election officials aren’t getting a straight answer on what caused the delay, only that there was an “operational issue.” Even getting that answer was difficult.

“I do understand they were overwhelmed with a lot of other counties as well,” Scott told 13abc. “Communication is key.”

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken isn’t happy with the vendor either and says he wants a full investigation into what happened.

“Given the political tone of the land, we had hoped vendors that were selected based on their merit would perform of their merit,” said Gerken during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “This one hasn’t done that.”

Kaptur on Ballots HAPPENING NOW: Rep. Marcy Kaptur holds a press conference on ballot delays in Lucas County. Posted by 13abc on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

State Senator Teresa Fedor, who was also in attendance at the press conference organized by Rep. Marcy Kaptur, wants Secretary of State Frank LaRose to take a closer look since counties all over the state also use the vendor for ballot services. The Akron Beacon Journal reports that Summit County also uses Midwest Direct and is seeing similar delays.

“I expect to hear back,” said Fedor. “They will hear back from me if I don’t hear back, if we don’t get an investigation for our county, because that’s how precious we feel voting is.”

Also on Wednesday, a report from Newsweek revealed that Midwest Direct misprinted 28,000 ballots in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. The company claims it was a mapping error and the ballots have been corrected. Newsweek reports that recent polling in Allegheny County shows former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump. The president narrowly won the county against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

If you have requested an absentee ballot, you should be receiving that ballot in the mail. The Lucas County Board of Elections is reminding voters to allow 5-7 days for any mail to be delivered. If you don’t want to wait or are worried your ballot won’t arrive on time, you can vote early in-person at the Early Vote Center. If you later receive your ballot in the mail, just throw it away as you will have already voted.

