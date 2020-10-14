Man charged with kidnapping after Tuesday evening incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is charged with kidnapping after a woman called police to say he was holding her and her four children against her will.

Luis Ortiz, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday evening at his home in the 1200 block of N. Erie after trying to flee from police.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment of unspecified injuries.

