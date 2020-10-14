Advertisement

Man charged with kidnapping after Tuesday evening incident

Luis Ortiz was arrested and charged with kidnapping Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Luis Ortiz was arrested and charged with kidnapping Tuesday, Oct. 13.(WTVG)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is charged with kidnapping after a woman called police to say he was holding her and her four children against her will.

Luis Ortiz, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday evening at his home in the 1200 block of N. Erie after trying to flee from police.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment of unspecified injuries.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UT asking for help “Refueling the Rockets”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The athletics department is looking at a $4-6 million revenue drop.

Coronavirus

COVID testing site available in Findlay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Pop-up site available from 3-7 p.m. today at the Marion Township House.

News

UT asking for help in "Refueling the Rockets"

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Sylvania Teachers Rally

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Sylvania teachers rally to be included in school board decisions

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The teacher’s union president says there’s been a lack of communication in the district

News

Family has unanswered questions following an incident on TARPS bus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Son with Down syndrome was left on bus by himself on August 13.

News

Steve Chirgott and his family still have questions left unanswered from TARTA.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Steve Chirgott and his family still have questions left unanswered from TARTA.

News

Toledo Humane Society investigates dog allegedly thrown from a balcony

Updated: 14 hours ago
Toledo Humane Society investigates dog allegedly thrown from a balcony

News

'Voices’ aims to connect communities of color with police

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
It’s a program of the African American Legacy Project. It was sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

News

Lucas County COVID-19 cases starting to spike

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Over the last week and a half, Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski D.P.H. says cases of coronavirus have doubled.