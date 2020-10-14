Man out on bond for robbery arrested for second robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who allegedly robbed a Marco’s Pizza earlier in October was arrested early Wednesday morning for robbing Glass City Beverage.

Tori Lake, 39, was picked up just after midnight for throwing a rock through a window at Glass City Beverage and stealing four bottles of Patron tequila. He was caught a few blocks later with the liquor still in his hands.

Lake was arrested Oct. 2 for throwing a rock through a window at Marco’s Pizza and searching through the safe and cash register for money. He was identified through surveillance video.

Lake was out on an own-recognizance bond.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.