Man out on bond for robbery arrested for second robbery
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who allegedly robbed a Marco’s Pizza earlier in October was arrested early Wednesday morning for robbing Glass City Beverage.
Tori Lake, 39, was picked up just after midnight for throwing a rock through a window at Glass City Beverage and stealing four bottles of Patron tequila. He was caught a few blocks later with the liquor still in his hands.
Lake was arrested Oct. 2 for throwing a rock through a window at Marco’s Pizza and searching through the safe and cash register for money. He was identified through surveillance video.
Lake was out on an own-recognizance bond.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.