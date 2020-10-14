Advertisement

Man out on bond for robbery arrested for second robbery

Tori Lake was arrested for the second time this month for an alleged robbery.
Tori Lake was arrested for the second time this month for an alleged robbery.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who allegedly robbed a Marco’s Pizza earlier in October was arrested early Wednesday morning for robbing Glass City Beverage.

Tori Lake, 39, was picked up just after midnight for throwing a rock through a window at Glass City Beverage and stealing four bottles of Patron tequila. He was caught a few blocks later with the liquor still in his hands.

Lake was arrested Oct. 2 for throwing a rock through a window at Marco’s Pizza and searching through the safe and cash register for money. He was identified through surveillance video.

Lake was out on an own-recognizance bond.

