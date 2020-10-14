Advertisement

October 14th Weather Forecast

Rain, Wind & Colder Weather Thursday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny this morning with increasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs will be around 70 degrees. Tonight will stay cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 50s. Temperatures will drop through the day on Thursday with rain possible and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the 50s on Friday and Saturday. Lows will drop to the 30s with frost likely on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

October 14th Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

10/13/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
10/13/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/13/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
10/13/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/13/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
10/13/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Oct. 13, 2020: Heather's Tuesday Noon Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
Oct. 13, 2020: Heather's Tuesday Noon Forecast

News

Oct. 13, 2020: Heather's Tuesday AM Forecast

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT
Oct. 13, 2020: Heather's Tuesday AM Forecast

Forecast

Oct. 13, 2020: Heather’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:58 AM EDT
|
By Heather Pollauf
Slightly cooler Tuesday but plenty of sunshine!

Forecast

10/12/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT
10/12/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/12/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
10/12/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/12/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
10/12/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast