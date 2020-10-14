“Senior trick-or-treating” at Fleitz Pumpkin Farm in Oregon

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - There are few things finer than fresh cider and donuts on a crisp fall day -- and for some lucky seniors in Oregon, their day was made even sweeter.

Hope Community Church saw car after car of Kingston Healthcare residents rolling through to pick up coupons for free pumpkins, cider and donuts at the popular Fleitz Pumpkin Farm just a few miles east.

“Fleitz Pumpkin Farm is very iconic in our community, and they’re an organization that often partners and gives back as well,” explains Karen Culler, Kingston’s director of business development. “It’s kind of like senior trick-or-treating, to be honest!”

Several other companies like Mercy Health and Oregon Insurance Agency were on hand giving away goodies to show their appreciation as well. As Culler puts it: “Kingston loves seniors -- it’s all we do, that’s our space of healthcare -- but there are other businesses and organizations in the community that love seniors, too.”

Those seniors include the likes of Sara Igo, a first-timer at Fleitz Farm and an instant fan of the place. “I’ve got one pumpkin for the squirrels, and one for me. I have bird feeders, and I feed everybody... so this is their Thanksgiving Day Meal!”

Sara says these special days out are so important for old and young alike, even beyond current events: “We’re losing our sense of outdoors. We’re losing our sense of connection. We’re losing our sense of social ability. I think it’s important to get out, talk to strangers, get some fresh air and to go someplace new.”

“Since it has been so weird this year, it’s been really cool to have something for people to come out and do,” says Bella Kennedy, who works especially hard to handcraft those signature donuts at the family farm. “I think that’s one of the reasons why we’ve been so successful this year.”

That success is a continuation of nearly 3 decades of fall tradition, dating back to when Paul Fleitz grew the family’s first half-acre of seasonal gourds in 1991.

“To be able to treat the seniors to something so significant," says Culler, "especially for fall, when so many things have been closed... it almost gets me a little weepy-eyed!”

Fleitz Pumpkin Farm is open daily through Halloween. For more information, visit their website.

