Advertisement

TPD receives $80,000 grant for enhanced enforcement events

Toledo Police traffic safety grant will focus on locations that have experienced a high number of accidents
By Alexis Means
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Police Department has been awarded $79,059.97 in federal traffic safety funding by the Ohio Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), Ohio Traffic Safety Office for the fiscal year starting October 2020.

The department will be working in partnership with other law agencies and local and state organizations to address traffic safety concerns in Toledo. Officers will focus on speed enforcement, seat belts, child safety seats, impaired driving, motorcycle safety and youth drivers.

The funds will pay for officers salaries during enforcement efforts.

Police say enforcement efforts will be conducted city wide focusing on all major corridors within the city, and special attention will be given to locations that have experienced a high number of serious and fatal accidents.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID hits Lucas Co. BoE, early voting will not be affected

Updated: seconds ago
The Lucas County Board of Elections will close its main office from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday, due to a positive COVID-19 test of an employee there.

Your Vote

Local Democrats demand investigation into Lucas County absentee ballot delays

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Politicians and the Board of Elections want to know why ballots weren’t mailed out until eight days after they were allowed by Ohio law.

News

Investigators looking into 10 fires set in 3 days at Toledo mobile home park

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Christina Williams
Investigators look into 10 arsons at the Liberty Mobile Home Court.

News

‘Sensory paths’ touted as vital for learning during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Many students in our area are adjusting in classrooms after spending months learning remotely.For safety reasons, schools are limiting social interactions which can be tough for kids with short attention spans or kids with high anxiety.Dorr Elementary installed a sensory path to help.

Latest News

College

BGSU, Huntington Center will host 2025 NCAA ice hockey championship regional

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The game will be one of the four regionals played in the championship series.

News

“Senior trick-or-treating” at Fleitz Pumpkin Farm in Oregon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
There are few things finer than fresh cider and donuts on a crisp fall day -- and for some lucky seniors in Oregon, their day was made even sweeter.

News

Potential changes for Sylvania elementary students

Updated: 2 hours ago
A decision could also be made this week for junior high and high school students

News

Changes could be on the way for elementary students in Sylvania

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
If certain criteria are met, the students will have in-person learning four days a week starting October 26th

News

New federal grant will help TPD keep the streets safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
New federal grant will help TPD keep the streets safe

News

Conant Street restriping begins Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The process, which will make Conant one lane each way with a center turn lane, is expected to take several days.