TPD receives $80,000 grant for enhanced enforcement events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Police Department has been awarded $79,059.97 in federal traffic safety funding by the Ohio Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), Ohio Traffic Safety Office for the fiscal year starting October 2020.

The department will be working in partnership with other law agencies and local and state organizations to address traffic safety concerns in Toledo. Officers will focus on speed enforcement, seat belts, child safety seats, impaired driving, motorcycle safety and youth drivers.

The funds will pay for officers salaries during enforcement efforts.

Police say enforcement efforts will be conducted city wide focusing on all major corridors within the city, and special attention will be given to locations that have experienced a high number of serious and fatal accidents.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.