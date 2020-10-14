UT asking for help “Refueling the Rockets”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is refueling the Rockets -- a fundraising effort to help recoup some COVID-19 losses.

UT Athletics anticipates a $4-6 million drop in revenue this year over last year thanks to the pandemic. The bulk of the lost income can be chalked up to a lack of home game ticket sales and everything that comes with that, like concessions and advertisements.

The donation drive isn’t the Athletic Department’s first effort at filling the coffers. Several high-ranking employees have taken voluntary pay cuts. The operating budget was slashed and there have been staff furloughs and cuts.

The program’s off to a good start. Many have donated their season tickets or made other contributions.

“One of the things going into this, we had a very good idea that our fans would be supportive, and it’s very reassuring to see that our Rocket community has been as responsive as they have,” says Deputy Director of Athletics David Nottke.

With basketball season around the corner and the pandemic ongoing, the athletics department is still unclear about just how big a budget hole it’s looking at for the entire academic year.

