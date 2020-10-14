Woman dies after home explodes in Mercer County

CELINA, Ohio (WTVG) - One person died and three others were injured Sunday evening when a home was leveled after an explosion in Mercer County.

The explosion happened around 6 p.m. just south of the village of Montezuma. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a single-story residence reduced to rubble and fire coming from the west side of the basement.

Rosie McClurg, 72, was killed in the explosion. Her body was discovered by firefighters after several hours of searching through rubble. Three individuals next door were injured by falling debris.

The origin and cause of the explosion remain under investigation. Authorities determined an unknown amount of propane gas was released and accumulated inside the home.

“It’s already starting to get colder, which means more and more people are going to start using propane and firing up their furnaces for the first time,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon. “Before the winter months set in, we want to urge all Ohioans to have their furnaces and other fueling-burning appliances inspected to avoid any potential dangers.”

