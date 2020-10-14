Advertisement

Woman speeds away from traffic stop, leads police on chase

Arla Meiner fled a traffic stop Wednesday night before being located and arrested by TPD and Washington Twp. units.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Toledo and Washington Township were involved in a vehicle chase after a suspect sped away from a traffic stop late Tuesday night.

Toledo Police stopped a vehicle around 11:45 p.m. They say the driver, Arla Meiner was driving erratically on Alexis near Detroit. Meiner originally stopped, but she refused to exit her car and sped away from the scene.

The TPD unit lost sight of her vehicle before it was picked up by another TPD unit and a Washington Twp. unit in the 5300 block of Pageland. Meiner was placed under arrest by TPD, with assistance from the Washington Twp. officer.

Meiner is charged with multiple offenses by both jurisdictions, including felony fleeing and eluding. She was booked into Lucas County Jail without further incident.

