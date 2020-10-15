City of Toledo announces final round of EMRG applications

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A second round of applications for Toledo’s Emergency Microenterprise Recovery Grant program will open Monday morning, according to a press release from the city.

The second and final round of EMRG applications will open at 9 a.m. October 19. According to Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, there is $250,000 in funds remaining, allowing the city to assist 50 additional businesses. Applications will remain open until the funds are used.

The EMRG is a grant program designed to assist for-profit microenterprises to maintain or restart operations and retain jobs by providing up to $5,000 for eligible operating expenses. The program is funded with $1 million of the $4.4 million COVID-19 CARES Act Community Development Block Grant Funds received by the city.

The grants are subject to federal requirements. EMRG is a one-time program that will terminate once the grant funds are disbursed.

Demographics of Awarded Business Owners:

• 60 percent of awardees are Minority Owned Businesses

• 52 percent of awardees are Woman Owned Businesses

• 40 percent of awardees are Female Head of Household

• 77 percent of awardees are Woman and/or Minority Owned Businesses

A microenterprise is defined as a small-scale business with five or fewer employees, including the owner(s).

Eligible applicants must meet all of the following criteria:

• Applicant meets one U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development eligibility requirement: owns a business located in a low-to-moderate income census tract; or household income does not exceed 80 percent of HUD area median income.

• Owns a for-profit business located in the city of Toledo.

• Has an active registration with the Toledo Division of Taxation.

• Applicant is 51 percent + majority owner of the business.

• Applicant is 18 or older.

• Business has been in operation since Jan. 1, 2020.

• Business has five or fewer full-time employees, or their equivalent, as of Feb. 15, 2020.

• Applicant is in good standing with governmental entities.

Ineligible applicants include:

• Landlords

• Realtors

• 501(c)(3) organizations

• Social service agencies

• Religious institutions

• Lobbying organizations

• Applicant, and any owners thereof, who are employed by the city of Toledo

• Other ineligible businesses include payday loan businesses, liquor and tobacco stores, pawn shops, firearm or other weapons dealers, adult entertainment, passive real estate investments, or home-based businesses operating without appropriate zoning and/or permits.

