Disabled pup gets a second chance thanks to local rescue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local rescue group is caring for a special puppy. Ziva is a disabled German Shepherd Dog. Planned Pethood volunteers are focused on getting young Ziva a set of wheels that will help her lead a happy and healthy life.

The 11-week-old pup can’t use her back legs. She was surrendered to the rescue by her owners. She has a temporary cart right now, but it has limitations and challenges. The rescue is looking for a specially-engineered or custom cart.

The first thought was that Ziva was paralyzed, but a trip to the vet and an orthopedic specialist showed something else. LeeAnn Harden is fostering Ziva. She says Ziva’s healing is in the final stage, so there is nothing that can be done now to reverse the issue.

“We found out there was an injury to both of her femurs. It was something that was left untreated for too long. It left her legs stiff. She can’t bend her legs at all. According to the vet, she is not in pain. She does have some feeling, so she does not like her legs to drag when she is in the cart. We need to find a cart or someone who can design one that will accommodate her special needs. She is a wonderful puppy. She is very smart, and loves other dogs and people. We are working to make her life as easy as possible. The whole goal is to make her as happy as possible, and find the best home for her we can,” says LeeAnn.

Ziva is one of a number of special medical cases Planned Pethood is caring for right now. The rescue relies on volunteers and donations to operate. If you’d like to help, log on to plannedpethood.org.

The hope is that Ziva will be able to be up for adoption in the coming weeks.

