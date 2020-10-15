Faith-based organization offers virtual learning help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

A faith-based non-profit in Toledo is ministering to people outside of the sanctuary.

Mosaic ministries has been operating for about 13 years offering unique programming to help families with every day challenges but recently had to adapt to fill a new need.

With many school districts only offering virtual learning some parents found themselves struggling to guide their kids.

Mosaic saw that need and is now offering a program to help.

Seven-year-old Alayna comes to the center for tutoring and says she’s getting help with one of her toughest topics.

“They help me read it. I would read the first page and they would read the second,” says Alayna.

Kids can come to the center located in the 1800 of Broadway with their school materials and get help from on-site tutors from 8:30am until 2:30pm during the week.

Mosaic also feeds the children breakfast and lunch then sends them home with groceries for the weekend.

It’s something parent, Sheila DeLuca says is making a difference with her four children.

“Three of my kids have learning disabilities and they help them pretty good,” shares DeLuca.

Deluca has been coming to Mosaic Ministries for seven years.

She has four children and thought she could handle her kids' lessons on her by herself.

“At first I was hard-headed I was like I’m going to do this on my own. Then two weeks in I was like now, I’m going to bring them here.”

Pastor David Kaiser heads up the ministry.

He says about 55 kids are registered for the virtual learning program and he really needs more volunteers to chip in.

“We currently have about 12 full-time equivalent volunteers. We received a small grant so we’re able to pay a few people that are on payroll so they are here every day and they are kind of our classroom leaders,” says Kaiser.

Mosaic Ministries offers many other programs.

