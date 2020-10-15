Advertisement

Gov. DeWine urges mask use in rural Northwest Ohio

Some report seeing more masks in small towns
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - In Liberty Center, you don’t need to look far to see signs of its proud history. Mixed in are signs of the times.

Signs like this are posted on businesses in Liberty Center
Signs like this are posted on businesses in Liberty Center(Tony Geftos)

“I tell my customers, because I’m a very small shop, if they’re out here looking around and there’s nobody else in the shop, if they want to lower their masks, then they can because I’m always in the back designing. If I come out front, I will always wear a mask and then generally they will put one on, too, then,” explains Doris Piercefield, who owns Countryside Flowers and Gifts in the heart of the small town.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) Ohio, is once again urging residents across the state to avoid large gatherings, remain at least 6 feet apart, and, when in an indoor public space, wear a mask.

For months, results in rural areas such as Henry County have been mixed. Now, some who in live Henry, Fulton, and Defiance Counties tell 13abc they’re seeing more people wearing masks.

“Well, they seem to be willing to comply with the mask order now," said Fred Linnabary, who lives in Defiance. "It took a while, and some people still aren’t wearing them correctly, leaving their noses uncovered or just putting them right under their chins, but most folks have got themselves masked up correctly.”

A shift in a small town may or may not make a difference in the grand scheme of a global pandemic, but it could signal a small change in the way people view masks across the state.

