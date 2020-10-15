Lucas County back in the ‘Red’ for coronavirus health advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County joins 13 counties re-entering the Level 3 “Red” designation on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

In the weekly update to the system, 52 of the state’s 88 counties now have 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks.

A breakdown of all 88 counties⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8NMrmCMdi5 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 15, 2020

Lucas County has fewer than 80 new cases per 100,000, but still met the New Cases threshold. The county was also flagged for Outpatient Visits, New Cases Increase, and Non-Congregate Cases.

Only six counties in the state are in the “Yellow” or Level 1. The 29 “Red” counties make up 65% of Ohio’s population.

Ohio Update 10/15 HAPPENING NOW: Gov. DeWine provides an update on the state of COVID-19 in Ohio. Posted by 13abc on Thursday, October 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.