Advertisement

Lucas County back in the ‘Red’ for coronavirus health advisory

COVID Oct 15
COVID Oct 15(WTVG)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County joins 13 counties re-entering the Level 3 “Red” designation on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

In the weekly update to the system, 52 of the state’s 88 counties now have 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks.

Lucas County has fewer than 80 new cases per 100,000, but still met the New Cases threshold. The county was also flagged for Outpatient Visits, New Cases Increase, and Non-Congregate Cases.

Only six counties in the state are in the “Yellow” or Level 1. The 29 “Red” counties make up 65% of Ohio’s population.

Ohio Update 10/15

HAPPENING NOW: Gov. DeWine provides an update on the state of COVID-19 in Ohio.

Posted by 13abc on Thursday, October 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Toledo announces final round of EMRG applications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
There is $250,000 in grant money remaining, meaning 50 businesses will be helped.

News

Two local programs receive grant money to fight violence against children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The Department of Justice awarded more than $3.3 million in grants in the Northern District of Ohio.

Crime

Woman arrested after leading officers on chase in Toledo, Oregon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The woman was arrested for outstanding warrants and possession of drugs.

News

Faith-based organization offers virtual learning help

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Faith-based org offers families virtual learning help

Latest News

News

“Senior trick-or-treating” at Fleitz Pumpkin Farm in Oregon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
There are few things finer than fresh cider and donuts on a crisp fall day -- and for some lucky seniors in Oregon, their day was made even sweeter.

News

Duck, Cover, and Hold: The Great ShakeOut teaches earthquake preparedness

Updated: 6 hours ago
There have been 200 earthquakes in Ohio since 1976 and 15 of those have caused severe damage.

News

10 million to participate in earthquake drill

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

AP Explains: Trump seizes on dubious Biden-Ukraine story

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The story in the New York Post raises more questions than answers, including about the authenticity of an email at the center of the story.

News

Old West End treasure to be renovated into apartments

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Glenwood Terrace will feature 10 apartments, ranging from 1 to 4 bedroom units.

News

MetroParks Issue 17 is one of the new additional tax levies on the ballot

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
According to 13abc data research there are 166 ballot measures across Northwest Ohio set to go to a vote on November 3rd. Of those, 19 are new, additional levies.