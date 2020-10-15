Advertisement

Man accused of rape appears in court

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man appeared in court Thursday, accused of drugging and raping a woman earlier this week.

Devonte Grier, 24, had his bond set at $200,000 and ordered to have no contact with the victim. Grier is charged with first-degree felony rape.

According to authorities, Grier reportedly assaulted the victim by grabbing her hair and slamming her head against the floor on October 12. Then he allegedly strangled the woman and shoved Xanax pills in her mouth, forcing her to swallow them. The victim alleges he then raped her.

