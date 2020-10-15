Advertisement

MetroParks Issue 17 is one of new, additional tax levies on the ballot

It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $70 a year for ten years
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to 13abc data research there are 166 ballot measures across Northwest Ohio set to go to a vote on November 3.

Of those, 19 are new, additional levies.

There are 110 renewal levies, which means a home owner is already paying those taxes. A YES vote would be to continue that tax.

The rest of the levies are replacements/substitutions, charter amendments, local options, or not specified.

To see which levies are up for a vote where you live click on this link: View your sample ballot

