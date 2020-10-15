October 15th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Temperatures will be dropping through the day today into the low to middle 50s. Rain is very likely mid to late morning. A few isolated showers are possible for this afternoon and early evening. Winds could gust up to 30 mph at times. A frost advisory has been issued for most of the area tonight and early Friday morning. Another frost is likely on Saturday morning. Both Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.