Advertisement

October 15th Weather Forecast

Cooler Weather On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Temperatures will be dropping through the day today into the low to middle 50s. Rain is very likely mid to late morning. A few isolated showers are possible for this afternoon and early evening. Winds could gust up to 30 mph at times. A frost advisory has been issued for most of the area tonight and early Friday morning. Another frost is likely on Saturday morning. Both Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

October 15th Weather Forecast

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Forecast

10/14/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
10/14/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

“Senior trick-or-treating” at Fleitz Pumpkin Farm in Oregon

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
There are few things finer than fresh cider and donuts on a crisp fall day -- and for some lucky seniors in Oregon, their day was made even sweeter.

Forecast

10/14/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
10/14/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

10/14/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
10/14/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Forecast

October 14th Weather Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

Forecast

October 14th Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Colder Late Week

Forecast

October 14th Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT

Forecast

10/13/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
10/13/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/13/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
10/13/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast