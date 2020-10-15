Old West End treasure to be renovated into apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Red Doors of Toledo has purchased 2480-90 Glenwood, also known as Glenwood Terrace.

At the corner of Glenwood & W. Delaware in the heart of Toledo’s charming Old West End neighborhood sits a picturesque Tudor-style brick building that has sat empty for years.

John Howard, one of the founders of Red Doors, says in the past six years, he and his wife have worked on purchasing, renovating, and preserving 65 vulnerable homes in the City of Toledo.

The Howards moved to the Old West End three years ago from Sylvania and fell in love with the community they found closer to the city.

“We came for the houses but stayed for the people,” says Howard. “I have to say it’s the coolest neighborhood in Toledo,"

After walking the blocks of the neighborhood and noticing the 6-door, 12 unit space was sitting empty, the Howards began researching the building and contacting the property owner a little over a year ago.

After months of planning, Red Doors purchased the property this week. When renovations are complete, Howard says he plans for Glenwood Terrace to feature 10 residential apartments, ranging from 1 bedroom to 4 bedroom units.

Howard has also noticed the neighborhood is highly coveted real estate, with many singles and families wanting to live closer to downtown, with a friendlier neighborhood feel than a loft apartment in the city.

“In a way, we’re riding on the coattails of a renaissance in the Old West End, and I think the Old West end is riding on the coattails of a renaissance in greater Toledo," mentions Howard.

According to the Historic Old West End website, Glenwood Terrace was built in 1907 and home to Louis Hennick, the sales manager of the Burroughs Adding Machine Company, in 1910.

Both in 1918 and 1921 city directories listed Edward Wean, the president of Elliott-Wean Lumber Company, as the occupant.

With 25 city blocks making up one of the largest collections of late Victorian houses left standing in the United States, Howard says the Old West End is one of the country’s best-kept secrets.

“We’re probably looking at the beginning of the year before we have any units available,” explains Howard, who says the longer he’s been in the business, the more his passion has grown for renovating and renting in strong communities like the OWE.

“The homes are like the skeleton, and the community, that’s the flesh and blood. It’s just so cool to be a part of that.”

