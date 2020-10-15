Police searching for robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a man who robbed a business Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the Original Lucky Seven on W. Alexis Rd. around 5:57 p.m. Witnesses told officers the suspect brandished a dark-colored firearm and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then fled out the back door, headed southwest through the lot.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black or white man wearing a burgundy sweatsuit with the hood pulled up and a face mask.

There were no reported injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

