Duck, Cover, and Hold: The Great ShakeOut teaches earthquake preparedness

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - All across the globe, people will engage in earthquake preparedness training during Thursday’s the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill.

At exactly 10:15 a.m., tens of thousands of people will be ducking under the nearest table to protect themselves from an imaginary earthquake. The drill will last for one minute.

Experts recommend if you feel an earthquake, remember: Duck, Cover, and Hold. Duck under the nearest sturdy table or surface, cover your head and hold onto your shelter. As soon as the shaking stops, get out of the building immediately.

Wood County Emergency Management director Jeff Klein says there have been 200 earthquakes in Ohio since 1976, and 15 of those have caused severe damage.

You may remember the tremble here just a few weeks ago on August 21.

“Unfortunately, when we talk about weather emergencies and other things, we’ve got advanced notice. We are not going to any idea when this happens. It’s going to be one of those things that’s sudden, and people are going to have to react appropriately to give them their best chance of getting out uninjured,” says Klein.

The Great ShakeOut happens every year on the third Thursday of October. This year, over 10 million people worldwide have signed up to participate.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.