Two local programs receive grant money to fight violence against children

Bowling Green State University campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Bowling Green State University campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two local programs were among the groups awarded grant money by the U.S. Department of Justice to address violence against children and support youth mentoring.

The Department of Justice awarded more than $3.3 million in grants in the Northern District of Ohio.

The STOP School Violence Program at Bowling Green State University was awarded $749,993. It seeks to improve school security by providing teachers and students with the tools they need to recognize, respond quickly to and help prevent acts of violence.

Advocating Opportunity, Inc., in Toledo received $664,932 for Services for Minor Victims of Labor Trafficking. The money will be used to develop, expand, or strengthen victim service programs for victims of labor trafficking whose victimization occurred when they were under the age of 18.

The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of more than $300 million made available to bolster school security, support first responders who arrive on the scene of a school shooting or other violent incident, conduct research on school safety, support mentoring services for youth and protect children from abuse, exploitation and threats, such as sex trafficking.

