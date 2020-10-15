Woman arrested after leading officers on chase in Toledo, Oregon

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was arrested for outstanding warrants and possession of drugs after she led Toledo and Oregon police on a chase Thursday morning.

The chase started in Toledo and continued into Oregon, where it clipped a utility pole at Coy and Navarre. The chase stopped there.

The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries from the crash, according to Oregon Police.

While coming to assist in the chase, an Oregon police cruiser struck a pickup truck. Neither the officer nor the driver of the truck suffered any injuries.

