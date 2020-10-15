Advertisement

Woman arrested after leading officers on chase in Toledo, Oregon

A woman led police on a chase in Toledo and into Oregon before crashing into a utility pole at Coy and Navarre.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was arrested for outstanding warrants and possession of drugs after she led Toledo and Oregon police on a chase Thursday morning.

The chase started in Toledo and continued into Oregon, where it clipped a utility pole at Coy and Navarre. The chase stopped there.

The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries from the crash, according to Oregon Police.

While coming to assist in the chase, an Oregon police cruiser struck a pickup truck. Neither the officer nor the driver of the truck suffered any injuries.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

