10/16: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Fall weather is in full swing, with Saturday’s highs getting close to 60 with increasing clouds through the day -- but not before we dip below freezing in a few spots. Sunday will see the first of several rounds of rain through the next week. Monday and Thursday hold the best rain chances (40% each) with daytime highs rebounding from the low-50s Monday to near 70 degrees Thursday. Cloud cover for most mornings this week should ensure that morning lows won’t be as close to the freezing mark -- and lawns/gardens not as frosty -- past Saturday morning.

