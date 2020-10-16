Advertisement

10/16: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Freeze warnings/frost advisories Saturday morning
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Fall weather is in full swing, with Saturday’s highs getting close to 60 with increasing clouds through the day -- but not before we dip below freezing in a few spots. Sunday will see the first of several rounds of rain through the next week. Monday and Thursday hold the best rain chances (40% each) with daytime highs rebounding from the low-50s Monday to near 70 degrees Thursday. Cloud cover for most mornings this week should ensure that morning lows won’t be as close to the freezing mark -- and lawns/gardens not as frosty -- past Saturday morning.

