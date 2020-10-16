BG Voice parents organizing rally in support of in-person learning

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 600 people have joined the facebook group called BG Voice – Voting for in person classroom education.

“I feel like we’re an intelligent community that can come up with a plan that’s safe and offers choices and appease both sides of this issue,” parent organizer Jessica Swaisgood said Friday.

She and an expected group of 50 parents plan to attend a rally Monday Oct. 19th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wooster Green in downtown Bowling Green.

Last week the school board, by a 3 to 2 vote, voted to remain online. Board president Ginny Stewart told the BG Sentinel-Tribune she was not going to ask for a re-vote. Superintendent Francis Scruci agreed with that decision.

Regarding parents input to the decision-making process, Stewart said the board is willing to listen. Stewart was also quoted as saying, “If they want a seat at the table, they need to run for school board when the time comes up like we did. They elected us and our constituents had faith in us to do the job.”

“I would like to see what has our board and our school system done to take steps toward getting our schools back in session,” Swaisgood said.

The board has also cited the schools' proximity to BGSU and its Covid cases which numbered 19 new cases in the latest weekly calculations. BG is also conducting random testing and this past week officials conducted 142 tests with zero positive results.

The BG Voice group also brought forth research, citing other cities in the state that have universities within their district like Dayton, Kent, and Talawanda – among others. The majority of those districts have some level of in-person learning.

