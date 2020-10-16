Advertisement

Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) celebrates with teammates after Rodgers returned a kickoff for 101-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) celebrates with teammates after Rodgers returned a kickoff for 101-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland.(David Richard | AP Photo/David Richard)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility after “several individuals” tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Friday.

The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely.

“This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests,” the Colts said. “In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols.”

The Colts are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons closed their facility Thursday following a second positive test for COVID-19, the Tennessee Titans played Tuesday following a 16-day layoff because of an outbreak, and the New England Patriots have twice had their original Week 5 matchup against Denver postponed following four positive coronavirus tests by players. They’re set to play Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Elise Stefanik moves to the right even as she stays in the middle

Updated: moments ago

Your Vote

GOP senator berates Trump in leaked call with constituents

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a call with constituents that the president "kisses dictators' butts" and "mocks evangelicals."

Your Vote

Court hearing resumes in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Five of the men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will return to federal court Friday as a hearing on whether there is enough evidence to charge them continues.

National

14th person indicted in Mich. gov. kidnapping plot

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National Politics

GOP Sen. Sasse berates Trump in leaked call

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a call with constituents that the president "kisses dictators' butts" and "mocks evangelicals."

Your Vote

TV viewers get a split-screen view of Trump, Biden; Guthrie’s exchanges with Trump get noticed

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
Trump faced a crackling round of questioning from Savannah Guthrie of the “Today” show, who pressed him on his personal experience with COVID-19, his finances and his support of conspiracy theories.

Your Vote

Twitter changes hacked content rules after Biden story furor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The social media company will no longer remove hacked material unless it’s directly shared by hackers or those working with them, said the company’s head of legal, policy, trust and safety.

National

Avalanche of early votes transforming 2020 election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

Your Vote

Chris Christie says he was wrong not to wear mask in White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Christie, in a statement, said he has recovered from COVID-19 after a weeklong stay in a hospital’s intensive care unit.

News

Tactical communications course for first responders

Updated: 2 hours ago