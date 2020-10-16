Daycare center earns high marks for helping parents navigate the pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Childcare concerns can make online learning tough for some families, which is why one local daycare center is getting high marks for helping parents navigate the pandemic. Children’s Discovery Center set up its own online academy.

Lisa Hornyak, the administrator of the Children’s Discovery Center located in Waterville, says they have a classroom for first through fourth-grade students. It has two teachers, the kids wear masks, and they’re socially distanced and engaged in their learning.

“Now they have both children in the classroom together only one drop not worrying about a baby sitter. They’re not worrying about who’s going to be left alone,” said administrator Lisa Hornyak.

They currently have 22 students attending the online academy and openings for more kids.

