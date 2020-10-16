Finding vibrant fall colors at the Metroparks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a sign of the season; You can see the change all across our area. But the Metroparks have something that your backyard may not.

Karen Menard is a Research and Monitoring Supervisor with Metroparks Toledo. She tells 13abc that the Metroparks have “a lot of different habitats such as wetlands, and we’ve got trees specific to that. We’ve got prairies, we’ve got dunes, a lot of different areas for the different variety of trees.”

And you have a lot of choices of where you can kick up the leaves. Menard says, “Some of the best places to see them in the Metroparks is actually Secor Metropark, which is the Metropark we’re in now, Oak Openings, Wildwood, and Pearson are probably our top Metroparks to see great fall color.”

But the Metroparks don’t just offer a variety of places, but ways to enjoy the sights.

“Consider hopping on a bike or planning a hike to one of these areas, or even taking a leisurely drive in your car. There are lots of places to drive, especially through Secor,” says Menard.

And while you’re out here, you could see more than the foliage.

She explains, “I noticed there was a group of migratory birds here this morning as you can also see it look for small mammals, deer, there’s lots of wildlife in the Parks to explore.”

If you’re planning that crunchy walk, you still have a little time.

“This week or this weekend, and even into next week and through the end of October is a great time.”

And, at least for today, we’ve got the perfect weather for the colors to keep changing.

“You would want sunny days,” says Menard. “That’s when the sugars actually get trapped and sort of the chlorophyll starts breaking down, a lot of those reddish and orange pigments start to really show.”

If you’re planning a tour of the Metroparks to catch all the colors, you can find a link to a map of them here: https://metroparkstoledo.com/park-map/.

