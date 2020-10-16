Advertisement

Local agencies participating in Drug Take Back Day

Drug Take Back Day
Drug Take Back Day(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Various agencies and pharmacies are taking part in the Fall 2020 National Drug Take Back Day, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, October 24.

In Lucas County, police officers will be at various locations throughout the area collecting unwanted or unused narcotics, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, prescriptions, and vitamins for proper disposal.

The following locations are participating in the Drug Take Back Day:

• Kroger stores in Sylvania and Holland

• Springfield Township Fire Station No. 3

• Monclova Twp. Fire Department

• Maumee Police Division

• St. Luke’s Hospital

• Swanton Municipal Building

• Ottawa Hills Police Department

• Whitehouse Fire Department

• Toledo Family Pharmacy (W. Sylvania Ave. and Main St.)

• Meijer (E. Alexis Rd. location)

• Toledo-Lucas County Health Department

• TPD NW District Station

• TPD Scott Park District Station

• UTMC Health/Science Campus

• UTMC Emergency Room/Lobby

Only select sites will accept syringes, inhalers, liquid medications, or ointments/lotions. Call ahead to verify if your location will take these items.

