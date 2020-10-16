Local agencies participating in Drug Take Back Day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Various agencies and pharmacies are taking part in the Fall 2020 National Drug Take Back Day, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, October 24.
In Lucas County, police officers will be at various locations throughout the area collecting unwanted or unused narcotics, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, prescriptions, and vitamins for proper disposal.
The following locations are participating in the Drug Take Back Day:
• Kroger stores in Sylvania and Holland
• Springfield Township Fire Station No. 3
• Monclova Twp. Fire Department
• Maumee Police Division
• St. Luke’s Hospital
• Swanton Municipal Building
• Ottawa Hills Police Department
• Whitehouse Fire Department
• Toledo Family Pharmacy (W. Sylvania Ave. and Main St.)
• Meijer (E. Alexis Rd. location)
• Toledo-Lucas County Health Department
• TPD NW District Station
• TPD Scott Park District Station
• UTMC Health/Science Campus
• UTMC Emergency Room/Lobby
Only select sites will accept syringes, inhalers, liquid medications, or ointments/lotions. Call ahead to verify if your location will take these items.
