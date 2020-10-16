Lucas County schools preparing for class in Level Red

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced Thursday afternoon that Lucas County had climbed back into a Level Red county for COVID-19 cases.

Although classrooms may be causing the spread of the virus, Lucas County school superintendents say they will be remaining diligent if they do need to adjust their learning plans in the coming weeks.

“I think the data is going to tell the story in the next week, we need people to wear their masks," says Washington Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt.

At WLS, children K-6th grade will stay the course of learning in-person full time.

Meanwhile, 7th-12th grade students are still remote learning until a planned return on October 26th.

“We have about a week here to make an informed decision," explains Dr. Anstadt. "We’re going to watch the data over the next week watch our zipcodes very carefully. When we do come back, we’re only coming back that first week with 25% of our kids at a time, so it’s maybe five or six kids in a class.”

Ottawa Hills Schools has not yet had any students or staff test positive this year. Superintendent Dr. Adam Fineske tells us they plan to keep it that way, with 90% of the student body now attending in-person classes five days a week.

“Even with the Governor’s announcement today I think it makes us take notice," says Dr. Fineske. “Our students have done a great job wearing their masks, making sure temps have been checked before they come to school and so far so good but I think the size of the district does matter with the plans and it is more challenging for some of the larger districts.”

13abc is waiting to hear back from the spokesperson for Toledo Public Schools, who stated the district met earlier Thursday night to discuss their plans.

In other districts, Maumee City Schools is remaining open for in-person instruction until further notice.

A release from Sylvania Schools this afternoon announced the district is also planning for a full return to the classroom four days a week for elementary school students on October 26th and will stay the course of that plan until there are over 100 cases per 100k county residents.

According to the Toledo Lucas County Health Department’s latest numbers, Lucas County was at 79.8 cases per 100k residents on Thursday.

