October 16th Weather Forecast

Cold & Sunny
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold, but mostly sunny today. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Another frosty night is possible tonight with a low in the low to middle 30s under a clear sky. Saturday will start off sunny, but more clouds are likely for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Sunday will be a bit warmer with a chance of showers late in the evening. Highs will be in the low 60s. There is a better chance for rain next week.

