OhioMeansJobs, UAW Local 12 hosting job fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OhioMeansJobs Lucas County and the UAW Local 12 are holding a person-to-person job fair from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. October 33 at the UAW Local 12 Hall at 2300 Ashland Ave.
Schedule interviews by going to this link and selecting the company and reserving a time frame. Individuals can schedule interviews with multiple companies and should bring their resume.
Representatives from the following employers will be participating in the Job Fair to conduct 10-minute in-person interviews with job seekers under health department guidelines and with appropriate personal protection equipment:
• Dana Driveline
• Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS)
• Syncreon
• Faurecia Clean Mobility
• Toledo Molding and Die (Grammar)
• Caravan Facilities Management
The deadline to schedule interviews for the Job Fair is 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 21.
