OhioMeansJobs, UAW Local 12 hosting job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OhioMeansJobs Lucas County and the UAW Local 12 are holding a person-to-person job fair from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. October 33 at the UAW Local 12 Hall at 2300 Ashland Ave.

Schedule interviews by going to this link and selecting the company and reserving a time frame. Individuals can schedule interviews with multiple companies and should bring their resume.

Representatives from the following employers will be participating in the Job Fair to conduct 10-minute in-person interviews with job seekers under health department guidelines and with appropriate personal protection equipment:

• Dana Driveline

• Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS)

• Syncreon

• Faurecia Clean Mobility

• Toledo Molding and Die (Grammar)

• Caravan Facilities Management

The deadline to schedule interviews for the Job Fair is 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 21.

