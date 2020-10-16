Advertisement

OhioMeansJobs, UAW Local 12 hosting job fair

United Auto Workers Local 12 union hall in Toledo, Ohio.
United Auto Workers Local 12 union hall in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OhioMeansJobs Lucas County and the UAW Local 12 are holding a person-to-person job fair from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. October 33 at the UAW Local 12 Hall at 2300 Ashland Ave.

Schedule interviews by going to this link and selecting the company and reserving a time frame. Individuals can schedule interviews with multiple companies and should bring their resume.

Representatives from the following employers will be participating in the Job Fair to conduct 10-minute in-person interviews with job seekers under health department guidelines and with appropriate personal protection equipment:

• Dana Driveline

• Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS)

• Syncreon

• Faurecia Clean Mobility

• Toledo Molding and Die (Grammar)

• Caravan Facilities Management

The deadline to schedule interviews for the Job Fair is 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 21.

