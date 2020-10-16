Report: White House warned that Russians using Giuliani to spread disinformation

CNN) - U.S. intelligence agencies warned the White House in 2019 that Russia was feeding misinformation to the president’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, according to a report from the Washington Post that relies on four former officials as sources.

The Post reports the Russian intelligence agency fed Rudy Giuliani the misinformation during a 2019 trip to Ukraine.

He was trying to get dirt on Democrat Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

President Donald Trump was the intended recipient of the misinformation, and national security adviser Robert O’Brien warned him about it.

That conversation reportedly happened while the U.S. House of Representatives was trying to impeach Trump.

According to the Post’s sources, Trump just shrugged and said, “That’s Rudy.”

The Post reports several senior officials also knew Russia was targeting Giuliani, including Attorney General William Barr, FBI Director Christopher Wray and White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

Copyright CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.