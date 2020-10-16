Advertisement

St. Ursula students get creative to help cancer patients

They held a balloon raffle that benefits The Victory Center.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, when the students at St. Ursula Academy usually host events to raise money to support breast cancer programs. However, the pandemic forced a lot of changes this year.

Last week, sophomore Elizabeth Stout came up with an idea to have fun and still raise money and awareness for important cancer research. She took her idea to the student council and within a matter of days, everything was organized.

The school couldn’t host its usual flag football fundraiser game during spirit week, so Elizabeth came up with the idea to hold a balloon raffle. Making sure the school still did something was important, and personal, for Elizabeth.

“My mom died of breast cancer when I was seven," she told 13abc. "I have always been very motivated to help raise awareness, money, and support or help with anything cancer patients might need.”

Students, teachers, and staff bought balloons for two-dollars each.

“It was wonderful to see the students put our core value of community into action," says Caitlin Shawaker, an art teacher at the school who helped organize the event. “In some balloons, there was just hot air. Others had prizes. You could win anything from a $15 gift card to a number of places to a $50 cash card.”

The real prizes of the day, however, were the life lessons learned from the project and the opportunity to help local cancer patients and survivors.

The balloon raffle raised about $2,000. The money will be donated to The Victory Center to help support its many programs for cancer patients, their families, and survivors.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Metroparks Meetup - Fall Colors

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Metroparks Meetup - Fall Colors

News

Massive data breach at TPS exposes personal data - 6 PM Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 13abc I-Team has uncovered a massive breach of personal data belonging to students and staff of Toledo Public Schools.

News

Balloon raffle at St. Ursula raises money to help cancer patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
The money raised will be donated to The Victory Center

News

Daycare center earns high marks for helping parents navigate the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Children’s Discovery Center set up its own online academy.

Latest News

News

Massive data breach at Toledo Public Schools - 5 PM Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
13abc's I-Team discovered a massive breach of data from the Toledo Public School system.

News

Finding vibrant fall colors at the Metroparks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
It's that time of year: cooler days, chilly nights, and vibrant fall colors. Now might be a good time for you to find a new favorite spot to check them out.

News

I-TEAM INVESTIGATION: Major TPS data breach exposes personal information of students, staff

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis and Shaun Hegarty
Data exposed includes names and social security numbers of students and staff as well as other sensitive information.

News

Local agencies participating in Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
In Lucas County, police officers will be at various locations throughout the area collecting unwanted or unused narcotics, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, prescriptions, and vitamins for proper disposal.

News

OhioMeansJobs, UAW Local 12 hosting job fair

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Job seekers need to preregister for the in-person interviews.

News

Teaching first responders effective communication

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
A course attempts to bridge the gap between first responders and the communities they serve.