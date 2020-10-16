St. Ursula students get creative to help cancer patients

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, when the students at St. Ursula Academy usually host events to raise money to support breast cancer programs. However, the pandemic forced a lot of changes this year.

Last week, sophomore Elizabeth Stout came up with an idea to have fun and still raise money and awareness for important cancer research. She took her idea to the student council and within a matter of days, everything was organized.

The school couldn’t host its usual flag football fundraiser game during spirit week, so Elizabeth came up with the idea to hold a balloon raffle. Making sure the school still did something was important, and personal, for Elizabeth.

“My mom died of breast cancer when I was seven," she told 13abc. "I have always been very motivated to help raise awareness, money, and support or help with anything cancer patients might need.”

Students, teachers, and staff bought balloons for two-dollars each.

“It was wonderful to see the students put our core value of community into action," says Caitlin Shawaker, an art teacher at the school who helped organize the event. “In some balloons, there was just hot air. Others had prizes. You could win anything from a $15 gift card to a number of places to a $50 cash card.”

The real prizes of the day, however, were the life lessons learned from the project and the opportunity to help local cancer patients and survivors.

The balloon raffle raised about $2,000. The money will be donated to The Victory Center to help support its many programs for cancer patients, their families, and survivors.

