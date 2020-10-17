Advertisement

Central Catholic, Bowling Green advance with playoff routs

Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Catholic dominated Northview 48-0, and Bowling Green cruised past Defiance 56-13.

The Irish will host St. Francis de Sales in the regional quarterfinal. The Knights eked out a close win against Anthony Wayne 10-7.

Bowling Green will host Holy Name out of Parma Heights in their regional quarterfinal in Division III.

