Five car crash sends two people to hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a five vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 10:30 PM on Byrne near South.

According to police, a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old, was heading south on Byrne when the driver lost control, and crashed into another vehicle that was also heading south. The other vehicle was being driven by a 23-year-old, and was pushed into oncoming traffic and collided with two other vehicles. A fifth vehicle reached the peak of the overpass and was unable to stop, hitting the other vehicles involved, according to police.

The 35-year-old and 23-year-old were taken to a hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

