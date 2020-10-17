Advertisement

Five car crash sends two people to hospital

Two people were sent to the hospital after a five car crash in Toledo.
Two people were sent to the hospital after a five car crash in Toledo.(WTVG)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a five vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 10:30 PM on Byrne near South.

According to police, a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old, was heading south on Byrne when the driver lost control, and crashed into another vehicle that was also heading south. The other vehicle was being driven by a 23-year-old, and was pushed into oncoming traffic and collided with two other vehicles. A fifth vehicle reached the peak of the overpass and was unable to stop, hitting the other vehicles involved, according to police.

The 35-year-old and 23-year-old were taken to a hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

