Advertisement

Michigan woman travels 300 miles to vote

By WXYZ Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 94-year-old Michigan woman went more than the extra mile to vote in this year’s election.

In fact, Mildred Madison traveled over 300 miles to make sure her vote was counted.

“Vote, but know who you are voting for and why,” she said.

Madison has never missed the chance to vote in any election since she was 21 years old.

She was married at 17 and has four children, but that never slowed her down.

Madison has spent her life devoted to improving the community. She has volunteered at her children’s school and became the president of the League of Women Voters in Cleveland and Detroit.

She even ran for office herself.

“When I found out my councilman was not doing what he was supposed to do, I ran against him and I became a council-person,” Madison said.

In 2006, she worked to help improve the absentee ballot process in her community.

“Women, especially black women, were the last ones that got the chance to vote,” she said.

Madison is staying with family in a suburb of Chicago and when she did not receive her absentee ballot, she asked her son to drive her to Detroit so that she could vote.

Madison is working on a memoir and wants to open the Mildred Madison Center for Civic Engagement to inspire young adults to vote.

Copyright 2020 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

National

Rhonda Fleming, film star of ’40s and ’50s, dies at 97

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rhonda Fleming, a Hollywood star of the 1940s and 1950s famed for her fiery red hair, has died at 97.

Education

TPS data breach presents possible risks and dangers for students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Local experts explain that personal data posted online could expose students and faculty to identity theft.

Your Vote

GOP senator mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. David Perdue mocked Kamala Harris, his Senate colleague and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, by repeatedly mispronouncing her name at a Georgia rally for President Donald Trump.

Latest News

National Politics

Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name at Georgia rally.

News

Central Catholic, Bowling Green advance with playoff routs

Updated: 5 hours ago
Central Catholic dominated Northview 48-0, and Bowling Green cruised past Defiance 56-13.

News

Football Friday Oct 16 Part 2

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Football Friday Oct 16 Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

News

Michigan court stops 2-week absentee ballot extension

Updated: 8 hours ago
Absentee ballots must arrive by Election Day to be counted, the Michigan Court of Appeals said Friday, blocking a 14-day extension that had been ordered by a lower court and embraced by key Democratic officials in a battleground state.