10/17: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Scattered showers 5 of next 7 days
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After a lovely (if not chilly) start to the weekend, Sunday will deliver more clouds, wind and PM scattered showers, though highs will prove similar near 60 degrees. Monday looks to bring even more rain, though amounts still range 1/4″ to 1/2″ for most -- the catch being a drop to the low-50s. Tuesday offers a dry reprieve, before more showers push in to close out the week with highs slowly rising near 70.

