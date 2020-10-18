10/18: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Sunday evening’s cold front will ensure we keep at or below 50 degrees Monday, with 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain likely through the day. Tuesday looks mostly dry, though still mostly cloudy as well. Scattered storms will be ushered in late Tuesday/early Wednesday morning, though a brief warming trend will also take hold around the midweek. Highs in the low-70s are expected Thursday, with more off-and-on showers to close out the week (including extra rumbles of thunder Friday).

