Advertisement

10/18: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

10° cooler Monday; over 1/2″ rain likely southeast of Toledo
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday evening’s cold front will ensure we keep at or below 50 degrees Monday, with 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain likely through the day. Tuesday looks mostly dry, though still mostly cloudy as well. Scattered storms will be ushered in late Tuesday/early Wednesday morning, though a brief warming trend will also take hold around the midweek. Highs in the low-70s are expected Thursday, with more off-and-on showers to close out the week (including extra rumbles of thunder Friday).

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

10/18: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Scattered showers through the week, with a brief warmup in the middle! Dan Smith has the latest.

News

Oct. 18, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Oct. 18, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Forecast

Oct. 18, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Oct. 18, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Forecast

Oct. 18, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
Oct. 18, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

10/17: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
Scattered showers for 5 of the next 7 days! Dan Smith has the details.

Forecast

10/17: Dan's Saturday 11pm Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
Scattered showers for 5 of the next 7 days! Dan Smith has the details.

Forecast

Oct. 17, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Heather Pollauf
Oct. 17, 2020: Heather's Saturday Morning Forecast

Forecast

10/16: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Dan Smith
Freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect Saturday morning. Dan Smith has the latest.

Forecast

10/16: Dan's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
Freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect Saturday morning.

Forecast

October 16th Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT