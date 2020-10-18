3 generations of Toledo women march for equality

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Circling the Lucas County Courthouse Square Toledo men and women led chants, held signs, and stood in solidarity.

“It’s really important that all of us women stand up and tell people, tell legislators how we feel," said participant Erin Kramer.

Individuals at Saturday's Rally for Women's Rights held signs in the shape of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, remembering her legacy nearly one month after her death. (Jack Bassett)

Member of Toledo’s march spoke about the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg while also rallying for equal rights for women. People of all ages came out to the march voicing their concerns with the current political climate, Including the Kramer and Cullum family.

“I’m really excited to be out here today because I’m representing three generations of strong toledo feminists," said Erin Kramer.

Erin Kramer alongside her mother Mary Ann Cullum and daughter Cassidy Kramer marched for equal pay, access to health care, and the possibility of filling the vacant seat on the Supreme Court with Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“You know I like the fact that it’s a woman but I don’t agree with hardly any of her values," said Mary Ann Cullum. "It frightens me and it frightens me for my daughters, for my granddaughters, for women in our country and around the world.”

Cullum says she fears Judge Barrett may infringe on the rights of women possibly overturning Supreme Court rulings including Roe vs Wade which allows women access to abortions and Obergefll vs Hodges, allowing same-sex couples the right to marry.

“I’m not for going back, I’m 69 years old, let’s go forward, let’s do this," said Cullum.

13-year-old Cassidy Kramer explains she is grateful to be growing up with strong feminist role models in her family. Kramer believes she has learned a lot from both her mother and grandmother including learning to speak up for what she believes in most.

Cassidy Kramer joins her mother Erin Kramer and grandmother Mary Ann Cullum rallying for equal rights for women. (Jack Bassett)

“I learned from my grandma that you can’t just sit down and say nothing when things are going on, you have to start talking about it, you have to say things about it," said Cassidy Kramer.

Individuals at Saturday’s march explain their actions aren’t just for women but are steps to ensure that all people are seen as equal.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.